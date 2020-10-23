Everything at Diamond Jacks Hotel Is Being Sold at Bargain Prices
If you need something that could be found inside a hotel, this might be your lucky day.
Everything inside the shuttered Diamond Jacks Hotel is being sold off. This includes all of the furnishings in the hotel's 500 plus guest rooms in addition to the kitchens, and offices.
The sale will be going on for the next 70 days. Don Hayes of National Content Liquidators tells KTBS "Today is the first day of a 70 day sale. And by the end of the 70 days, everything will be gone.
Folks were lined up early to get in on Thursday and another line is expected each day until all of the items are gone. Lisa Jones told KTBS she got a king sized comforter for $45 dollars. You will find dozens of paintings, room decor, coffee makers, sheet sets kitchen items and so much more.
You will also be able to peruse lots of furniture. This of course includes beds, sofas, tv's chairs and all of the other items typically found in a hotel room.
You might be wondering how they are doing this during a pandemic? Well only 300 people at a time are being allowed in and everyone must wear a face mask.
If you are interested in checking out this sale, it's happening Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and noon to 5pm on Sundays.
You'll recall the Diamond Jacks shut down back in the spring when casinos were ordered closed and management decided to permanently shut down the Bossier City facility.
This will probably not be the last hotel liquidation sale in the region. Hayes tells KTBS he expects to do many more of these type sales over the next year as hotels across the nation struggle to hold on. He says
There's a tsunami coming in the hotel industry. A lot of properties are just closing down because they can't make their payments, their mortgage payments, their tax payments. They're just sitting on them 'cause they don't know what to do with them. And that's all going to change. There's a lot of hotels, like this, that closed with the pandemic, that said, oh, this is the time for us. We weren't doing all that great anyway. So let's just do it now.