Exclusively for The Lovers: The Top 5 Texas Love Songs for Valentine’s Day

Whether the upcoming Valentine's Day means mustering up the courage to finally ask that special someone out, dropping the "L-Bomb" for the first time, popping the question, getting beers with the boys, or wine with the girls, we've got you covered.

5. Randy Rogers Band "Steal You Away"

"He ain't listening to a word you say, he doesn't look at you the way I would. I should steal you away... In the middle of the night come take your heart, I should steal you away."

4. Tyler Childers "All Your'n"

I've got this one from Childers down as the best love song of-all-time, but since Childers' not technically a Texas or Red Dirt artist it falls a few spots on this list.

3. Parker McCollum "I Can't Breathe"

"With my heart on my sleeve Long nights and no sleep Rain sunshine and snowin' I'm on the road missin' home Missin' the road while I'm home But baby I'm goin'."

2. Cody Johnson "With You I Am"

"I ain't no Patrick Swayze. my ol boots never danced on air, never walked with a swag, looking sharp as a tac lit up like Time Square. Who's that guy with a big ol' smile as wide as the Rio Grande?"

1. Pat Green "Crazy"

"If I am truly crazy, don't you know I like my life that way. If I'm really goin' on out of my mind, won't you hop on board and make your get-away."

