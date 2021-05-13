Get our free mobile app

The NFL released the 2021 schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday night. As part of the 2021 season, the Cowboys will now play 17 regular season games. All NFC teams will have nine road games in 2021, and then in 2022 they will play nine home games.

The Dallas Cowboys had a tough 2020, going (6-10) and missing the playoffs. They lost backup quarterback Andy Dalton to free agency, but will regain starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who should be healed following an ankle fracture, which forced him to miss most of the 2020 season.

The Cowboys also receive the honor of playing the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a nationally televised game on NBC to open the season on September 9.

Here the Cowboys 2021 schedule: