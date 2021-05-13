Expectations High for Dallas Cowboys as They Find Out 2021 Schedule

The NFL released the 2021 schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday night.  As part of the 2021 season, the Cowboys will now play 17 regular season games. All NFC teams will have nine road games in 2021, and then in 2022 they will play nine home games.

The Dallas Cowboys had a tough 2020, going (6-10) and missing the playoffs. They lost backup quarterback Andy Dalton to free agency, but will regain starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who should be healed following an ankle fracture, which forced him to miss most of the 2020 season.

The Cowboys also receive the honor of playing the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a nationally televised game on NBC to open the season on September 9.

Here the Cowboys 2021 schedule:

DATEGAMEKICKOFF
Sept. 9Cowboys @ Tampa Bay (Thr.)7:20pm
Sept. 19Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers3:25pm
Sept. 27Philadelphia @ Cowboys (Mon.)7:15pm
Oct. 3Carolina @ Cowboys12:00pm
Oct. 10New York Giants @ Cowboys3:25pm
Oct. 17Cowboys @ Patriots3:25pm
Oct. 24BYE WEEK
Oct. 31Cowboys @ Minnesota7:20pm
Nov. 7Denver @ Cowboys12:00pm
Nov. 14Atlanta @ Cowboys12:00pm
Nov. 21Cowboys @ Chiefs3:25pm
Nov. 25Raiders @ Cowboys (Thr.)3:30pm
Dec. 2Cowboys @ New Orleans (Thr.)7:20pm
Dec. 12Cowboys @ Washington12:00pm
Dec. 19Cowboys @ New York Giants12:00pm
Dec. 26Washington @ Cowboys7:20pm
Jan. 2Arizona @ Cowboys12:00pm
Jan. 9Cowboys @ Philadelphia12:00pm
Schedule subject to change. Playoffs to be announced
