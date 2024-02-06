This Sunday, many in East Texas will gather with their friends around a huge spread of food and take in the biggest sporting event of the year, the Super Bowl. This year's Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers. For NFL fans in East Texas, especially for those in Longview and Whitehouse, Texas, they will be able to root on one of their own during Sunday's game.

Get our free mobile app

Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII is in Las Vegas, Nevada this Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium. Many will be watching just for the unique and very entertaining commercials between game action. Others will be anticipating the huge halftime show featuring Usher. Others will actually be there to watch a football game. This year will feature a Whitehouse Wildcat against a Longview Lobo.

East Texans and the NFL

East Texans and the NFL are no stranger. Many of our local athletes have made it to the professional level. While many have enjoyed a good career, only a select few have made it the championship game.

How East Texans Have Contributed to Super Bowl History

Super Bowl I

Two East Texans were part of the very first Super Bowl in 1967, Overton's Max McGee and Timpson's Bert Coan. McGee played tight end for the Green Bay Packers and scored the first ever touchdown in Super Bowl history. His Green Bay Packers defeated Coan's Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in Super Bowl I at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles, California. McGee helped lead the Packers back to Super Bowl II the following season.

Only Team to Ever Go Undefeated

Another East Texan is part of not only Super Bowl history, but NFL history in general, Tyler's Benny Malone. He played running back for the 1972 Miami Dolphins who are still the one and only NFL team to go undefeated through the season, the playoffs and then win the Super Bowl.

Ending an Undefeated Season

Another East Texan to contribute to Super Bowl history is Aaron Ross. The Tyler native played for the New York Giants. He helped lead the Giants to a championship win over the New England Patriots who came into that game with an undefeated record.

Super Bowl LVI

In 2022, Longview was cheering for Travin Howard as his Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals. For Super Bowl LVII, two East Texans faced each other for a that coveted championship ring, Whitehouse's Patrick Mahomes and Groveton's Lane Johnson. Patrick bested Johnson's Eagles 38-35 in a thrilling Super Bowl.

Whitehouse Versus Longview

Patrick lead his Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years in Super Bowl LIV. It was Patrick's third season in the NFL. They beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Patrick has led his Chiefs to two Super Bowls since that time; in 2021, a loss to the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and 2023, a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2024 Super Bowl will be a rematch of the Chiefs and 49ers from 2020. This will be Patrick's fourth Super Bowl while Longview's Trent Williams will be playing in his first.

Now it's time to see East Texas' long history of players who have not only made it to the NFL but to the Super Bowl.

Here are the 28 East Texans Who Have Played in the Super Bowl There have been hundreds of East Texans who have made it to the National Football League. Only a few of those East Texas athletes have made it all the way to the Super Bowl. Gallery Credit: Getty Images, YouTube

See the Big Rewards for 44 Fugitives Wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Department of Public Safety needs your help in finding 44 of the most wanted fugitives in Texas. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety