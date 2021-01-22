The Dr. Pepper Museum is taking things to the next level and allowing fans to experience the spookiness that it has to offer.

When was the last time you stopped by the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco?

When you think of museums, you usually think of historical pieces, history, and cool artifacts, but you would never imagine experiencing supernatural experiences.

According to KWTX and Dr. Pepper's educational experience manager, the Dr. Pepper Museum allows outsiders to experience some of the spookiness that staff members have endured over the last decade.

Weird right?

Staff members claim to have seen and heard faces and footsteps, they've seen lights flickering and objects falling off of secured shelves. With five years of documentation of this activity, the Museum has decided to open its doors and allow guests to see what they can find while conducting their paranormal investigation.

All tour members will receive items to help with the investigation and a tour guide to assist.

Usually, the ghost tours are done near Halloween, but they offer one this Saturday from 7 pm to 9 pm and open up availability for twice a month. For more details on how to schedule a 'Ghost Tour,' visit their website.

Here are a few rules they have in place to book a tour:

Guests must be 18 years or older to participate.

Guests must wear closed-toe shoes.

Guests must sign a waiver indicating that they understand the various hazards that come with a dimly lit tour of an old building.

