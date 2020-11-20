Extreme Sandbox in Texas is Here to Make Your Childhood a Reality

Remember as a kid playing in the sandbox with your Tonka trucks or using your Hot Wheels construction vehicles to run over your Lamborghini? How about doing it for real? Extreme Sandbox is located in Pottsboro, just north of Dallas, where you can get behind the wheel of heavy construction equipment, whether you have experience or not.

Randy Stenger started Extreme Sandbox in Minnesota and was featured on Shark Tank, where Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary got behind the project according to The Houston Chronicle.

I look at this and see all of us from the station heading there for some team building fun. I can just see the side bets now, "I can dig my hole faster than you." Looking at the videos, not only is there the construction equipment to entertain, but also a fire truck to engage in some water based fun.

Stenger also wants to use his sandbox for heavy equipment training for construction workers. This could be perfect for someone looking for a new job. Construction is still going on during this pandemic.

Make a weekend of it as there is lodging on site as well. Get your co-workers or buds together and head out. Find out everything you need to know about extremesandbox.com at their website, including booking information.