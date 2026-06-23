This video is insane, and I’m just glad no one was injured on this Texas lake. A video getting lots of attention on social media shows an explosion on a Texas lake that launched a teenage girl into the air, but thankfully she was not injured.

A Sea-Doo exploded on Lake Conroe, launching a 17-year-old girl into the air. But luckily, she was not injured when the explosion took place.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Is Investigating the Explosion

According to WFAA, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens say the girl was just attempting to start the Sea-Doo when it exploded. The explosion sent her flying into the air before she landed in the water. The Sea-Doo then caught fire and drifted toward the shoreline of a nearby cove. A worker at a nearby business helped pull the teenage girl from the water to safety on the dock. The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

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What May Have Happened Before the Sea-Doo Explosion

A worker at a nearby office said the explosion sounded like a bomb going off and immediately drew attention from people nearby. It appears the girl may have just fueled up at one of the lake’s busiest gas pumps before the explosion.

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Witnesses Describe Loud Blast on Lake Conroe

Bystanders believe that the teenage girl was probably launched between 10 and 12 feet in the air when the explosion took place. It’s remarkable that no one was hurt and that the entire incident was captured on video.

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