Extreme Sandbox in Texas is Here to Make Your Childhood Dream a Reality

Remember as a kid playing in the sandbox with your Tonka trucks or using your Hot Wheels construction vehicles to run over your Lamborghini? How about doing it for real? There is just that opportunity to do that and it's not a far drive from East Texas. Check out a preview of you could do and how to book your group for a day, or a full weekend, of playing in the dirt with heavy machinery.

Extreme Sandbox is located in Sachse, just north of Dallas, where you can get behind the wheel of heavy construction equipment, whether you have experience or not.

Randy Stenger started this in Minnesota and was featured on Shark Tank, where Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary got behind the project. I look at this and see all of us from the station heading there for some team building fun.

Looking at the videos, not only is there construction equipment to play with, but also a fire truck to engage in some water based fun.

Stenger also wants to use his sandbox for heavy equipment training for construction workers.

You can even make a full a full weekend of playing in the dirt as there is lodging on site. Get your co-workers or buds together and head out. Find out more at extremesandbox.com.

Hey boss, I'm writing this to let East Texans know about what could be a fun time for many. I'm also writing this to drop a hint at something I think all of us at the station would love to do. You know, team building and stuff.