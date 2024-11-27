Female Texas Teen Kills Man Over Facebook Marketplace Sale

So many of us in Texas at one point or another have either bought or sold something online, a popular place to do that in recent years has been Facebook Marketplace. But one transaction turned deadly ending with one female teenager behind bars.

The details around the case were reported by The Dallas Morning News, regarding a 66-year-old man who was attempting to sell an iPhone 15 at a gas station.

Details Around the Fatal Facebook Transaction in Dallas

Ahmad Alkhalaf had posted the iPhone on Facebook marketplace and was set to meet 19-year-old Amaya Medrano at a gas station on the 300 block of South Marsalis Avenue in north Oak Cliff.

Dallas ISD officers at nearby Felix G. Botello Elementary School first heard the gunshots and responded first to the scene.

Ahmad was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, he passed away at the hospital.

U.S. Marshals Made an Arrest

A few days later the U.S. Marshals took Medrano into custody in connection with the shooting death. Jail records show that her bail is set at $1 million dollars and she faces a charge of capital murder.

Video of the Shooting Over an iPhone

Video footage shows Medrano running away from Alkhalaf’s parked truck, he attempted to get out and follow her, she then turned around and shot him.

This is an unnecessary death but should be a warning for anyone using Facebook marketplace for transactions. Be extra careful, bring a friend with you during any transactions.

Also, check with your local police as there are often “safe places” with cameras that are designated for transactions such as this.

