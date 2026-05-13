No one in Texas wakes up one day and wants to be a felon. People make mistakes, but as we all know there are consequences to your actions.

What Texas Law Says About Felons and Firearms

Most people know that once you are a convicted felon, Section 46.04 of the Texas Penal Code makes it illegal to possess a firearm. But most people don’t know there is an exception to that rule.

A few months ago I was called to serve on jury duty, it was during that time that I became aware of this exception from one of the lawyers who was present in court that day.

READ MORE: Will Texas Pass Laws to Take Guns from Certain People?

When a Convicted Felon Can Legally Possess a Gun

The only exception is that a convicted felon may possess a firearm at home after five years have passed since completing a prison sentence, parole, or probation.

I’m not a legal professional, so readers should review the Texas law themselves or consult an attorney.

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The Questions That Still Surround This Texas Law

What I don’t understand regarding this law is that it only allows a felon to possess a firearm at home. But how would that felon be able to purchase a firearm because they would not be allowed to be in possession of that firearm on the ride home from buying that firearm.

Regardless, it is surprising that Texas law includes a narrow exception allowing some convicted felons to possess a firearm at home. Also keep in mind that Texas law may allow possession at home after five years, but federal law can still prohibit firearm possession by convicted felons.

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