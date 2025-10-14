(East Texas) This is a perfect example of why you cannot believe everything that you see online.

It’s common knowledge that AI is changing just about everything around us. That includes the content that we consume, although sometimes it’s difficult to tell whether a video or article online is telling the truth or if it’s just made-up AI nonsense.

This is why you need to be your own detective and not just automatically trust things you see online. Unless you see the same information released by multiple reputable sources, I wouldn’t trust that information.

Why the Footage Isn’t Lake Palestine

Recently, I was scrolling on TikTok and noticed a video that showed a beautiful home and pool overlooking a big body of water and it had the caption “ETX Hidden Dream”.

Obviously, I was intrigued, but then I noticed the video says that it is showing Lake Palestine in Tyler. That’s when I knew something was off. I live just a few minutes from Lake Palestine, and I can promise that I have never seen the lake look anything like what the video was showing.

Locals React to the Misinformation

I didn’t really need any more confirmation, but it was funny to see the comments saying how this video is NOT anywhere near Lake Palestine in East Texas.

The Danger of Believing AI Content

Some people were actually getting angry in the comments. Please realize that sometimes knuckleheads put incorrect things online just to get a reaction out of others. Don’t fall into their game, laugh off their ignorance.

And remember, don’t believe everything you see or hear online about beautiful East Texas.

