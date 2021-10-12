October is here to bring a scare to many of us. It's a time to share stories of ghouls and ghosts. It's a time to dress up and pretend to be someone completely out of our comfort zone. However, for those that have smaller ones who want to be a princess or their favorite robot in disguise, a not-so-spooky event would be the best option for families.

East Texas is full of great events that would be perfect for any family that are looking for a fun, and not scary, event for them. One of these events would make a beautiful Fall family photo op. Let's take a look at the many events your family would have a great time at.

Calie's Acre

Calie's Acre is full of beautiful sunflowers that would make for that perfect backdrop for your family photo. After your family has their photoshoot, take in Calie's Acre pumpkin patch that's open through October. There's a hayride, playground, maze and more to enjoy. For a little extra, you can go gem mining along with some other fun activities.

Yesterland Farm

In your travels on I-20, you have come across Yesterland Farm in Canton. It's hard to miss them right now with their giant skeletons waving us in. The kids can pick a pumpkin, ride the roller coaster and have a spooky, but not-so-scary, time at night. Get all the details at yesterlandfarm.com.

Catcus Valley

Catcus Valley in Longview will be hosting their trunk or treat Tuesday, October 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Southern Roots Photography will be there to take pictures and you'll have plenty of games to play with great prizes and food, too.

Drug Emporium

Drug Emporium in Longview will have their Trunk or Treat Saturday, October 30 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The best decorated trunk will win a $100 gift card. Costumes are encouraged and you're invited to enter the costume contest. Vendors will pass out candy and there'll be lots of games to play, music and food. Get all the details on the Drug Emporium Facebook Event Page.

Barbwire Halo Cowboy Church

What gores great with Fall? Chili (with no beans). Barbwire Halo Cowboy Church in Gilmer will have their 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off and Fall Fest Saturday, October 30. Get all the details in the flyer above.

Longview Dream Center

Friday, Ocotber 29, is the ADB & Sparklight Trunk or Treat benefitting the Longview Dream Center. There will be a costume contest, games, prizes, candy and more for the whole family. Get all the details on the Longview Dream Center Facebook Event Page.

