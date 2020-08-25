Family Of Woman Who Woke Up at Detroit Funeral Home Hires a Lawyer

The scary mix-up happened on Sunday at a Detroit funeral home, and the family of the woman has hired legal representation.

Yesterday, we brought you the story about a 20-year-old Southfield woman who was found unconscious at her apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders worked for a half-hour to revive her and taken to the James H. Cole Home for Funerals in Southfield, per her family. When she arrived, she started breathing again and employees called the paramedics.

At first, her name and information were not released. Now, her family is speaking out.

Her name is Timesha Beauchamp. A spokesperson for the Detroit Medical Center said told WXYZ-Detroit that she was in critical condition last night.

The family's attorney Geoffrey Fieger, said, "They were about to embalm her which is most frightening had she not had her eyes open. They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it."

"It’s one of people's worst nightmares to imagine having an ambulance called and instead, sending you off to a funeral home in a body bag. The funeral home unzipping the body bag, literally, that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open."

Her attorney is arguing that the 90-minutes that it took for her to be transported to the funeral home instead of the hospital was detrimental to her recovery.

It's clear from the above video that Timesha has special needs, although her family is not specifying her condition. Terrifying for everybody involved, no doubt.