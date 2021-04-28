Family Wants Answers as Wild Hogs Destroy North Texas Cemetery

We are no strangers to wild hogs in East Texas. They roam our fields and invade our yards all while destroying every thing they come upon. It's bad enough of a nuisance to dig up our yards but how about getting into a permanent place of rest? That is happening at a North Texas cemetery and families are fed up with the lack of a response.

Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery has been the resting place for several family members of the Watson family since the 1960's (KVUE). They are currently frustrated with the lack of action by the cemetery and local officials to clear wild hogs from the area that are destroying the cemetery grounds.

The cemetery posted on their Facebook page that they have contacted the City of Dallas animal control and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office to no avail.

That doesn't give much solace to the Laverne Watson. She told KVUE,