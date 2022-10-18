You Can Investigate Horny Ghosts That Haunt Gainesville, TX Rental House

Imagine if you will, you found a lovely old home in North Texas to move into and rent for a while. Let's say a couple of days into being inside there you begin to here voices and notice doors that were supposed to be closed now open and other weird things. Then one night in the shower, the "voices" that you hear are saying "freaky" things like "Hey good looking, what ya got cooking"?

We Take You To Gainesville, TX Where A "Haunted House" Has Some Horny Ghosts.

According to WFAA, Linda Hill and her husband bought several homes in the same neighborhood in Gainesville in order to rent them out. The one on Denton Street was the only one that couldn’t keep a stable tenant. After 10 tenants moved out in less than two years, someone told her husband the house was haunted.

Rumor has it, the house, built in the 1840s, used to be a bordello.

One night Hill was taking a shower on the property. Through the curtain, she saw then heard a dark figure whisper "Lookin' good!" at her. At first, she assumed it was her husband until a few seconds later, when her husband walked in the bathroom and asked 'Who were you talking to?' that the couple realized that house is indeed haunted by some ghosts who clearly haven't got laid in a long time....kind of tough getting some when you're dead.

There's also a 19-foot-well underneath the living room.

It doesn't help that there's a literal HOLE in the middle of the living room that some people believe it’s a spiritual portal. Hill eventually gave up on finding tenants to lease her property so she rents the house to people who want to investigate the ghosts. So if you're into "kinky ghosts" that apparently like to give you sexy flattering comments while you're in the shower, then this is the place for you.

