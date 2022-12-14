Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado.
Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at least three nightmares over the course of my life in which I found myself facing a similar situation.
Yesterday morning, a total of three tornados raged through Tarrant County according to the National Weather Service. The tornados, of course, left destruction in their wake.
A story shared by Yahoo News reports "Multiple buildings were damaged and five people were taken to hospital after a tornadic storm hit Grapevine, Texas, on Tuesday, December 13, local authorities said."
A joint release shared by the City of Grapevine, Texas, and Grapevine Police revealed the extent of the destruction, as well as the ongoing response efforts.
"The City of Grapevine is providing ongoing support to homeowners and businesses impacted by tornado damage. At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, storms moved through Grapevine, causing significant damage that spanned several miles.
The first area of impact occurred just off of SH-26 and SH-114, at the Sam’s Club and Walmart Supercenter. Other nearby businesses were also hit as the storm traveled east along Northwest Highway, downing power lines and uprooting trees, before causing damage to the city service center and Grapevine Mills Mall."
This morning, the Weather Channel shared a video revealing one scary moment in Grapevine, TX when drivers see the tornado approaching and begin turning their vehicles around in an effort to escape.
The video below, also shared by ABC News, was made available on TikTok.
@weatherchannel Jaw-dropping footage from Texas shows a tornado in progress Tuesday morning. #Texas #tornado #weather #weathertok #TheWeatherChannel #news #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - The Weather Channel
And of course, other videos were shared showing the three tornados in various scenarios. Here's another video taken in Fort Worth that was shared on TikTok by Fox Weather:
@foxweather “Oh my God”: A tornado was spotted in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 13. #texas #fortworth #fortworthtexas #tornado ♬ original sound - FOX Weather
And finally, here's another one shared by Old Row Outdoors on TikTok:
@oldrowoutdoors #grapevine #decatur #forthworth ♬ original sound - Old Row Outdoors
Sending love to support to all of our North Texas neighbors as restoration efforts continue.