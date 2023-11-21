Famous Actress From Classic Movie “Friday” Opening Vegan Restaurant In Texas

You Know Her Well From One Of The Greatest "Stoner" Comedies Of All Time But Why Did She Leave Hollywood For West Texas?

Like many West Coasters, Actress and Comedian Angela Means bailed on California due to its cost of living and admitted that she was growing tired of the Los Angeles life and chose to get a fresh start in the dirt of the West Texas panhandle.

Despite being best known (in a good and bad way) for her scene stealing role as "Felicia" in "Friday", where "Bye Felicia" is now a part of the pop culture lexicon, and her other roles in House Party 3 and other 90's hits, she's now a restaurant owner and plans to bring some "natural flavor" to West Texas.

She moved to the town of Tahoka, a couple of miles south of Lubbock, back in September.

Despite her success, Means has also dealt with a lot since here famous Friday role. Means said she took a step back from show business after she became a mother in 1995 and went on to become an empty nester when her son Bradley went away to college in Miami.

Her son became a star at the University of Miami and was drafted into the NFL where he played for 4 NFL teams in 2 short years but Means said she began to eat more which forced her into a vegan lifestyle change.

She Opened Up Her Vegan Soul Food Truck Called Jackfruit Cafe In L.A.

She opened the very first “Jackfruit Cafe” in the Crenshaw neighborhood in Los Angeles several years ago where here restaurant utilizes Jackfruit in its dishes as a meat substitute. It was a hit in LA but like most businesses, the pandemic caused a shift and change in how to carry her business forward.

Which is one of the reasons she made the move to Texas and her plans to open her Texas edition of Jackfruit Cafe on December 8 located at 1515 South 1st Street in Tahoka, TX. If you find yourself that way soon stop in and say HI FELECIA!

