Tyler, Texas--Even if our actions are only motivated by the best intentions, fast food employees hate it when Texas people do certain things.

Reader's Digest shared an article describing some of the more common 'nice' behaviors people exhibit at fast food restaurants where, according to the article, fast food employees secretly hate.

We're not talking about things that most of us would consider quite rude behaviors at our East Texas fast food establishments, such as throwing your garbage on the floor, not trying to clean up after yourself, or not keeping your eye on your kids if they are running wild around the restaurant.

After delving into the details, I have to say that as someone who worked in fast food as a young person, including the drive-thru, some of these are SPOT ON.

At the same time, a few of these don't seem like 'nice' things to do at all. I can't imagine any scenario where paying for your order with tons of change could benefit the fast food employees.

After looking closely at this list, I cringed at several. I've been guilty of doing those things once or twice.

My sincere apologies, fast food employees. Lesson learned. And hey, when we learn new things, we can choose to do better.

Here's a look at 10 of the 'nice' things some people may do at fast food establishments. If there are any you think should be added to the list, let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley