Just yesterday I had the privilege of letting you know about a new coffee shop opening in Longview next month, today we got details about a brand new coffee shop opening on Loop 323 in Tyler, TX. It's exciting to welcome all these new businesses to the area so we can't wait to see Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee of Tyler start serving up the caffeinated drinks in the morning.

It was tremendous getting the news from Nathan Stephens the Kiosk Manager and Principal Barista for the new location. The address for Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee of Tyler will be 2313 East SE Loop 323 in front of the Green Acres Bowling Alley. Beyond fresh coffee, you will be able to find a bunch of tea options, espressos, sodas, smoothies, and more. They are independently owned and operated, but they are really trying to stand out from the national chains that everyone is used to visiting.

What Does Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee of Tyler Do Different Compared to Other Coffee Shops?

Nathan says Mudslingers is different for two important reasons they focus on serving local coffee and doing it fast. They've already partnered with Calidad Coffee Company out of Flint to supply the coffee beans. They're working with American Graphics in Tyler to supply shirts and hats and will be adding more merchandise soon. They will be offering delicious baked goods from Knotty Bakery and Good JuJu both of which are based in Tyler. And even found a local distributor Waterfall Beverages out of Tyler for anything they couldn't purchase from local companies such as syrups, cups, and other items.

How Will Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee of Tyler Serve Customers Faster Than Others?

They will be opening a double window, drive-thru only kiosk, this is all about speed and efficiency. The construction is almost complete, but they are waiting for a few more things to be finalized before they can begin serving coffee lovers. They're hoping for the week of January 17th but they understand the opening could be pushed back as fast as February 14th due to things completely out of their control. You can keep up with the newest coffee location opening in Tyler on Facebook and Instagram and they will be doing announcements and giveaways on their social media platforms.

