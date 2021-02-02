SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say multiple FBI agents have been shot while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the extent of the agents' injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Authorities said the shootings involved a suspect barricaded inside a home. Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in Sunrise, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. More officers have gathered outside a hospital where victims were taken. Sunrise police told neighbors to stay inside their homes.

Fox News reports two FBI agents were killed while trying to serve a search warrant at the home. The report indicates this was a child pornography investigation.

One federal law enforcement source told the Miami Herald that at least five agents were shot and two were "gravely wounded" in the incident that happened at about 6am.

