This case in Texas proves that no matter who you are, when you do something that causes the death of another person you will be forced to deal with the consequences.

According to Houston Landing, recently there was a federal judge who awarded close to $2 million dollars to a mother and son of a Honduran man who was killed by an FBI agent during a rescue attempt.

Why Was So Much Money Paid to the Family?

The judge in this case ruled that Special Agent Gavin Lappe acted negligent by firing his rifle through a window that ultimately caused the death of Ulises Valladares.

Lappe stated that Valladares grabbed for his gun, but there was no evidence to support that claim.

In the end Valladares son was awarded $1.3 million and his mother received $611,000. The judge's ruling also awarded $475,000 in attorney fees.

This court battle had been going on for six years.

How Did the Victim End Up Getting Shot?

Police were made aware of the kidnapping that took place and tracked Valladares to a home in Houston. They assembled a team and surrounded the house.

It was while FBI agents were trying to gain entry into the house when the incident went wrong.

There is one report that Valladares had his hands bound together and eyes covered with a bandana, also that Lappe failed to issue a warning before firing his weapon.

The FBI Houston field office didn’t comment on the case or the ruling that came down.

