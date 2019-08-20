Federal Program Recommends You Keep Your Home at 78 Degrees

Although I was born and raised in California, I have never felt more Southern than I do right now. Energy Star, the federal program from the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, has announced that the "perfect" temperature to keep your home is 78 degrees.

Here are the recommended temperatures:

When you are home 78 degrees.

At work or away from home 85 degrees.

When you're sleeping 82 degrees.

Who can sleep when their thermostat is set to 82 degrees? I need my home to feel as cold as possible otherwise I just can't sleep. 67 degrees is the perfect sleeping temperature.

There are other things we can do to keep the heat levels down inside our home, including turning off lights and closing the blinds. Basically, the darker your home is, the cooler it is and less air conditioning you need to use.

Energy Star contributors, do you not understand that I can't even walk a parking lot without sweating in every inch and crevice in my body? It's summer in the south, please excuse us as we ignore your suggestions. Who is running Energy Star? Clearly, these folks have never entered the South, because if they followed their own advice they would get back on a flight and head back to wherever you came from.