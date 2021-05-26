Everyone has different plans for this Memorial Day weekend. Those plans could be enjoying the three day weekend on the lake, a backyard cookout out with the family or doing some home improvements. If those home improvements include some new appliances, you could save some money this weekend as those appliances could be tax free.

The Texas Comptroller has set this Memorial Day weekend as a tax holiday for many Energy Star labeled appliances. The tax holiday begins Saturday, May 29 and runs until midnight Monday, May 31. As long as the product is purchased in that window in store, online or over the phone, that item is tax free. The following appliances with an Energy Star label will qualify this weekend:

Air Conditioners ($6,000 or less)

Refrigerators ($2,000 or less)

Ceiling Fans

Incandescent and Fluorescent Bulbs

Clothes Washers

Dishwashers

Dehumidifiers

However, not every appliance labeled with an Energy Star logo will qualify to be tax free. Those appliances include:

Water Heaters

Clothes Dryers

Freezers

Stoves

Attic Fans

Heat Pumps

Wine Refrigerators

Kegerators

Beverage Chillers

Keep this in mind as well if purchasing a refrigerator or air conditioner, if the delivery fee or installation fee takes the sale price over the price threshold listed above, then the item is no longer tax free as that is considered part of the item's price. Get all the details on this tax free weekend at comptroller.texas.gov.

No matter what your plans are this weekend, please remember the real reason this holiday exists, to remember the many military men and women who paid the ultimate price in service to our country.

