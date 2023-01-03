The holidays are now behind us and while many of us made fun memories with friends and family not everyone had that same experience. And as arrest reports are made available to the public, we have taken the time to put together a list of 11 people who were arrested for felony crimes within Anderson County, Texas between Wednesday, December 28th and Monday, January 2nd.

As you will see below, we have a list of all inmates that were booked into the Anderson County Jail for felony charges which is located at 1200 E Lacy St in Palestine, TX 75801. Please know that the list is not to further the pain or suffering for any of these individuals, it’s strictly to inform the community on what is taking place and what law enforcement is dealing with on a regular basis.

What Kind of Felonies Took Places Over the Holidays?

There was a variety of crimes that took place over the holidays which included everything from unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of controlled substances, or a previous felon who was in possession of a firearm and drugs. The crime that stuck out to me the most was two people with the same last name (most likely related) who were arrested at the same time for burglary.

Everyone on This List is Innocent Until Proven Guilty

We hope that every suspect on this list is able to eventually put these charges behind them and lead a productive life. And as we’ve all heard before, please remember that all of these suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Here is a list of people arrested for felonies in Anderson County, Texas:

