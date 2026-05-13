EAST TEXAS -- Farmers' Almanac predictions are usually one of those things people look forward to reading. Some completely trust them. Others lovingly roast them every single year. Here in East Texas, most of us have a healthy respect for them, given the insight they've provided for many years, while understanding that these aren't official forecasts. Short answer: East Texans pay attention to them.

Yep, The Almanacs Think Texas Could Get Even Hotter

And if the latest long-range outlooks are correct, East Texas may be in for another classic East Texas summer in 2026: hot, humid, sticky, and just downright sticky by August. No surprises there for any of us who are accustomed to East Texas summertime. But it may even be a bit hotter than usual. (Deep sigh.)

Both the Old Farmer's Almanac and Farmers' Almanac are predicting above-average heat across much of the country in summer 2026, and Texas falls firmly in that "hotter than normal" category.

The Heat Is Bad… But the Humidity Is Personal

For East Texas specifically, the forecast leans more toward the humid Gulf Coast pattern we are so used to, rather than the drier West Texas pattern. Personally, I wouldn't mind enjoying a bit of that drier heat here at home on occasion, but that humidity is what makes it so incredibly beautiful in East Texas.

So basically, prepare yourself for the weather that fogs your glasses when you walk outside and makes you feel like you need a shower right after you take a shower. Normal, right? Yep, we can likely expect stretches of heavy heat with periods of thunderstorms and above-average rainfall, according to the Almanac.

Tropical Weather May Also Join the Group Chat

Granted, the Almanacs don't issue city-specific forecasts, but our area would obviously fall within the warm, moisture-laden zone predicted for the eastern side of Texas. Forecasters are also keeping an eye on possible tropical activity in late summer that may affect the Gulf states, including Texas, of course.

Read More: Why Smoke in East Texas Might Actually Be Good News

Again, we do keep in mind these are long-range predictions as opposed to daily forecasts, which the Alamancs themselves acknowledge, given that weather patterns can shift quite a bit over time. At the same time, if you're already feeling that this May weather is a bit too warm, you may not love what's coming next.

East Texans Already Know the Summer Survival Routine

But hey, East Texans are pros at surviving that intense summer heat. That being said, make sure your AC is in good working order before the heat gets out of hand. Personally, I work with Maddox Residential and Commercial Services, one of the best East Texas-owned AC businesses.

Oh, and emotionally prepare for mosquitoes the size of small drones. At least we'll all suffer together.

The Best Natural Lazy Rivers in Texas for Summer Floating and More If you're interested in tubing, swimming, or just sitting on the bank and listening to the water flow by, you'll find a great Texas river destination here. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley