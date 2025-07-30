(KNUE-FM) The devastation that many Texas families felt due to the July storms and flooding in Central Texas is difficult to put into words. FEMA is working to help those that are feeling overwhelmed or stressed out by all the chaos and will now be offering confidential crisis counseling and unemployment assistance.

Who Is Eligible for FEMA Crisis Counseling?

The funds that FEMA is using to provide this counseling is available to residents of Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties. The counseling will be done by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

How to Contact the Disaster Helpline

There is a Disaster Distress Helpline that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call 800-985-5990 to speak with a trained staff member who can provide confidential counseling and other support services.

Access to counselors is available in over 100 languages via a third-party interpretation service. A videophone option is available for American Sign Language users by calling 800-985-5990 from a videophone-enabled device.

FEMA also funds the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program which is managed by the Texas Workforce Commission. If you lost your job due to flooding that took place from July 2-18th, you may be eligible for financial assistance.

Unemployment benefits might be available if you lived, worked or were scheduled to work in the six counties designated for assistance. You might also be eligible for benefits if you lost your job or if you’re not eligible for state unemployment benefits.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available for business owners and those who are self-employed.

FEMA Application Deadline You Need to Know

All applications for assistance are due by September 4th, 2025. You can apply with the Unemployment Benefits Services portal by clicking here or call 800-939-6631.

