We’re Now Down To The Final Few Drive-In Theatres in Texas

Even when I was a kid in the '80s and '90s, the popularity of drive-in movie theatres was dwindling. But I did go to a few, and not to brag, but I even put my arm around a girl in the bed of my 1979 Dodge D-50 pickup truck at one.

The Final Drive-In Theatres Still Operating in Texas

Unfortunately, there aren't going to be many more opportunities for kids or adults to enjoy the inconvenience of watching the big screen while listening through a tiny speaker with your window rolled down in the sweltering Texas heat anymore.

Yeah, there's a certain charm and romance to them, and it'd probably be fun to go to one every once in a while. You can probably even keep your window up, the AC on, and listen through your truck speaker now. But a drive-in theater comeback is not going to be easy, y'all.

Did you even notice that East Texas lost an iconic drive-in in '23?

Drive-ins surged in popularity after World War II and peaked in the '50s and '60s. While there just aren't that many here in Texas anymore, we do still have a handful. There are an estimated twenty drive-in movie theaters still operating in Texas.

Wanna go? Here are a few notable drive-in theaters around the state:

  • Big Sky Drive-In Theatre: Located between Odessa and Midland.
  • The Brazos Drive-In: Offers double features every night and Free Movie Wednesdays.
  • Coyote Drive-In: Located in Fort Worth, showing new and classic films 7 nights a week.
  • Doc's Drive-In Theatre: Located just outside of Austin.
  • Galaxy Drive-In Theatre: Films are projected digitally, in some instances, in 3-D.
  • Moonstruck Drive-In: Located in Houston, featuring newly released movies and city skyline views.

