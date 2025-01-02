The Four Texas Counties That Still Completely Ban Alcohol

Here we are in 2025, and you can now legally buy alcohol in almost every Texas county. Not all, but most. Of course, there are a few holdouts, this is The Lone Star State after all.

There are 254 counties in our state, and of those only four counties still ban alcohol sales. The last remaining vestiges of prohibition in our great state.

I've lived in a dry county before, and it was a pain in the butt trying to get a beer. The bootleggers loved it, they made a killing. Y'all, we were paying $5 a beer so we didn't have to drive 30 mins and that was twenty years ago. Does anyone know how much the bootlegger charges now?

Why do dry counties still exist in 2025?

You guessed it, usually religion. "In some religious denominations, alcohol consumption is looked down upon. As a result, the local municipalities where these denominations have a strong presence have voted to keep these tight restrictions in place."

Although alcohol sales are prohibited in them, most dry counties do allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages. They just want to make it a little harder for you to get.

There Are Only 4 Remaining Dry Counties in Texas

You may be surprised to learn that there are still four dry counties in Texas, unless of course, you live in one of them. The Texas counties that ban the sale of alcohol are:

Roberts, in the Texas Panhandle near Oklahoma Borden County, southeast of Lubbock Kent County, southeast of Lubbock Throckmorton County, between Lubbock and Fort Worth.

How Many Dry Counties are in the U.S.?

Dry counties have fallen out of favor drastically over the years, but there are still a few holding on. According to these numbers, "the exact up-to-date number is hard to nail down, but by some accounts, there are over 80 dry counties left in 9 different states in the United States... Arkansas is home to the most dry counties with over 30, followed by Kentucky."

