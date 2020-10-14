On Tuesday night, 48-year-old Kevin Walsh became the ninth contestant in Jeopardy! history to play against himself in Final Jeopardy. The story analyst found himself in this unique position after fellow competitors Natt Supab and Alex Switzky entered the final round with -$400 and $0, respectively. Since they would be unable to bet any monetary amount on their answer, they were automatically disqualified.

“The stage looks like a very lonely place right now,” joked host Alek Trebek. Watch the bizarre finale below, in which Walsh unsurprisingly wins... against himself.

The category was “Literary Pronouns,” and the clue read as follows: “Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching No. 1.” Walsh wrote down the two-letter answer — It — almost immediately. Last night marks Walsh as this season's first four-day winner. He has already accumulated $81,700 in earnings, and tonight he will compete in hopes of securing a fifth win. According to The Jeopardy Fan, the last time a sole contestant participated in Final Jeopardy was March 12, 2015.

Season 37 of Jeopardy! has continued to film amidst the pandemic, with set redesigns and health safety protocols in place. All crew members must wear a mask, including contestants any time they're not actively competing on stage. Contestants are now auditioned over Zoom rather than in person. Like many game shows right now, Jeopardy! has no live studio audience. The “audience” consists of the 10 or so staffers and camera people.