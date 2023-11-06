Texas Business Owners Make A Deal On Hit TV Show Shark Tank

Business Is Booming For A Jacksonville, TX Small Business After Appearing On The Hit TV Show "Shark Tank" With Their...."Krappy" Invention.

ABC's hit television show, "Shark Tank," has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2009.

This reality series offers a captivating blend of entertainment and entrepreneurship, as aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of wealthy investors, known as "sharks." With only a few minutes to convince the sharks to invest their hard-earned money, contestants face high stakes and intense scrutiny.

The show's appeal lies in its unique premise.

Entrepreneurs from various backgrounds and industries pitch their ideas, seeking capital and expertise to take their businesses to the next level.

The sharks, who are accomplished business moguls themselves, include names like Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, among others. Their diverse experiences and no-nonsense approach add an element of unpredictability to each episode.

Many successful businesses, like Scrub Daddy and Ring, owe their success to the show.

Contestants who secure deals with the sharks gain not only financial support but also a platform to boost their brands.

For East Texas Entrepreneurs, Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg of Jacksonville, their big break to showcase their product recently took place on the show!

They Introduced "The Krapp Strapp" And Pitched Their Product To The Sharks.

Lindsey and Legg, with Air Boss Outdoors, specialize in decoys with movement, such as swimming ducks or deer that wag their tail. Legg came up with the idea for the strap, thinking it would be a novelty item that would bring more business in for their decoys.

However, when they posted about it on their social media in the summer of 2022, the post went viral, receiving over a million views.

Sharks Daymond John and Lori Greiner Offered Them A Deal To Expand Their Business.

Lindsey and Legg were asking for $65,000 for a 10 percent stake in their business. Greiner and John teamed up to make an offer. They offered the men $65,000, but wanted a 35 percent stake.

The men countered with $65,000 for a 25 percent stake; the Sharks countered again, offering $65,000 for a 33 percent stake, and the Krapp Strapp creators accepted the deal.

Can I Buy The Krapp Strapp Now?

Yes! Its on sale now at krappstrapp.com for $49.95. Congrats to these East Texas business owners and we wish continued success!

