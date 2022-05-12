East Texans Are Cheering For Fritz Hager III To Win American Idol

Get our free mobile app

East Texans are boisterous and cheering loudly for the hometown talent to win the 20th season of American Idol.

Fritz Hager III keeps knocking it out of the park with one stellar performance after another. So far, these performances have landed him a spot in the top 5 and now he's looking forward to moving on with an announcement that he's made it into the top 3. This Sunday night (May 15th), Fritz will be performing for one of those coveted top 3 spots and he hopes to hear that announcement and to have the opportunity to perform in the show's finale.

From a young age, the 21-year-old from Tyler has had aspirations to be a performer and was inspired by season 11 American Idol winner Phillip Phillips (2012). Fritz has a huge local, and now national fanbase and they are looking forward to seeing him move on to the finals and win.

Attend the Sunday night watching party.

The Tyler Civic Theater will be hosting a free American Idol watching party this Sunday. This is a free event, but reservations are required to save your seat.

Join us Sunday, May 15th as TCTC hosts an American Idol Watch Party to cheer Fritz on! And as an added bonus, Kendra... Posted by Tyler Civic Theatre Center on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Fritz will need everyone from around East Texas to vote for him after his performance this Sunday. You can vote using three different methods, according to ABC.com,

online - AmericanIdol.com/vote

app - American Idol app

text - numbers provided during the show

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1 Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1 loading...

Plan to attend the Fritz Hager hometown parade and concert.

In the event that he makes it into American Idol's top 3, and we're confident that he will, there will be a citywide parade and a free concert at the amphitheater at Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Tuesday, May 17th.

Make sure you vote for Fritz Hager this Sunday when he performs in the top 5 on American Idol.

📣 WE NEED YOUR VOTES! 📣 Hometown Hero and rock 'n' roller Fritz Hager 3 may be COMING HOME FOR A PARADE AND FREE CONCERT... Posted by City of Tyler, Texas Government on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

These Waterparks Provide A Splashing Good Time For East Texans As the heat begins to bake East Texas, you'll find some relief from the heat and humidity at these nearby waterparks.

22 Coffee Shops Loved by Locals Around the Tyler Area If you're looking for a fantastic cup of coffee around Tyler, Texas here are the best places to go.

15 Most Neighborly East Texas Facebook Groups For Us All You know, there's a lot happening around us, and much of the time we're totally oblivious to it. If it weren't for social media then a lot of us would be completely clueless. Stay informed with what's happening in your community through these Facebook groups.