(KNUE-FM) These days, I hear people asking this question more and more often:

'What happened to all of our fireflies?"

Or 'lightning bugs,' as we sometimes call them around East Texas.

It's a question I've pondered myself many a time. You may have, too.

I loved many things about summertime in East Texas when I was a little girl. I loved the freedom from school, heading down to the snow cone shack with my friends, swimming for ridiculously long hours, and all those backyard cookouts.

But the thing I loved the most? The one aspect of the season that was most quintessentially "summer" for me?

I sat outside as twilight fell and watched fireflies, or lightning bugs, begin to glow in the trees and natural areas around our house.

Any chatter or laughter my family and friends enjoyed in those magic moments would suddenly come to a hushed, admiring awe for these little bugs who added sparkle to the evening after a perfectly lovely day.

Nowadays, if I see a few off in the thicket somewhere, I'm beyond grateful.

What Happened to the Fireflies We Used to See in Texas?

Ben Pfeiffer is a New Braunfels-based firefly researcher and naturalist. Who knew there was such a gig? Thanks to his 2019 interview with Texas Monthly, we can shine a bit more light on the subject.

First, the good news: As of Pfeiffer's 2019 interview, these glowy beetles are slowly returning to some parts of our great state.

To be honest, they have to compete with several antagonizing forces that make it more challenging. And these are?

3 Reasons Lightning Bugs Are Harder to Spot in Texas

According to Pfeiffer, these are some of the main reasons we see less and less of one of our favorite bugs every year:

Overpopulation and/or Industrialization.

It's inevitable as populations grow. More people need more places to live and work, which means fewer natural habitats for fireflies (and many other creatures), which in turn means their numbers will decrease.

But there is something we can do.

In fact, our East Texas communities have already begun doing the work by setting aside more natural spaces, such as walking trails and wildflower areas.

Perhaps we could particularly leave some space to encourage the return of our fireflies. They like pine and dogwood, so we're all set there. ;)

In addition, fireflies love moisture. Thus, marshy areas and standing water attract them. (Yes, I know it attracts mosquitoes, too. Thankfully, our bat population seems to be growing, so that's good.)

At home, you may consider adding a water feature to your yard.

Too Much Artificial Light.

Treehugger.com says fireflies don't like artificial light. Why? Well, those lovely little lights they shine aren't just for show. They also help them find a mate. The super bright artificial lights make it harder for them to do so.

As beautiful as some outdoor lights can be, lower light is better if you want to see more fireflies. Maybe invest in a few tiki torches instead for the nights you want to see the most. Or just turn them all off and light a citronella candle. ;)

Pesticides.

Perhaps not a surprise. We're thankful those chemicals kill some bugs we don't like, but are also lethal to fireflies. Limiting the chemicals to your immediate surroundings and leaving the more outlying areas natural may help.

A Firefly Expert Explains What’s Really Going On

And to be clear, Pfeiffer doubts that any of these can be particularly blamed. In his research, he knows there are thriving firefly populations where some of these factors are in play. His take? The biggest culprit, most likely, is the destruction of their natural habitats.

Treehugger.com also suggests fighting the temptation to put these beloved insects in jars. Although it's wonderful to see them up close, spending too long in these jars can also lead to accidental death.

That's one less firefly in the world. And frankly, we need all of them.

If you're interested in ways other than those mentioned above to create a welcoming environment that may encourage more fireflies to visit, Southern Living recently wrote a piece you may find interesting.

