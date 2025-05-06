(Galveston, Texas) Every year there are millions of visitors that travel to Texas to vacation and have a great time with their family.

The weather is warming up in the Lone Star State so we should expect to see more visitors in the upcoming summer months.

But things can go from fun and exciting to tragic in a matter of minutes and unfortunately one family from Oregon just found that out the hard way.

First Fatality of 2025 in Galveston

This past weekend there was a horrible tragedy that left one family completely devastated.

According to KHOU, there was a man from Oregon who was swimming near 39th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

A lifeguard spotted the swimmer struggling to stay above water around 4:23 p.m on Saturday, May 3rd.

The man was in a no-swimming zone which made a beach patrol supervisor respond immediately but the man was already unconscious and not breathing.

Rushed to the Hospital

Emergency crews rushed the man to UTMB Health’s John Sealy Hospital as they were performing CPR.

Medical personnel did everything possible, but the man was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, after being treated in the ICU.

The man’s family is getting support from a local Survivor Support Network.

Please, Be Extra Careful

It’s so hard hearing about a family going through something like this when they were just here to have some fun and enjoy Galveston.

Let this be a reminder to you before you start your summer fun.

Be extra careful when you and your family are entering any water, and please watch out for any no-swimming signs and zones.

