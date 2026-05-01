A former Texas Chick-fil-A employee is accused of stealing $80,000 in what is being described as a mac-n-cheese fraud. According to NBCDFW, the Grapevine Police Department say that a former employee of the fast-food restaurant rang up 800 orders of mac and cheese and then refunded the total which was $80,000 to his own personal credit card.

How the $80K Fraud Scheme Allegedly Worked

The incident took place in November 2025 when the suspect Keyshun Jones was recorded on surveillance video standing behind the counter at the restaurant he used to work at. But this was a major red flag seeing as how he had been terminated from the restaurant just a month prior.

Police say Jones then allegedly used the restaurant’s register to ring up the 800 orders of mac and cheese and then refunded them to his own personal credit card.

Authorities did confirm the total refund was just over $80,000.

READ MORE: Springtown McDonald’s Worker Arrested for Debit Card Fraud

How Police Tracked Down the Suspect

On April 17, 2026, the Grapevine Police Department were finally able to track Jones down after making multiple attempts to locate him. It wasn’t just the Grapevine Police Department as they had assistance from the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fort Worth Police Department.

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Charges Filed in the Texas Fraud Case

Jones faces charges of property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest according to law enforcement.

There are no details on when Jones will make his next court appearance, but as we learn more about this case we will keep you updated. We always like to remind people that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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