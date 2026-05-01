TYLER, TX -- Where are some of the best places in Tyler to find boxes when you are in the middle of a move? I've heard this question asked so many times. And frankly, I've asked it myself at various times.

Hopefully, I'll never have to move again. But ya just never know. Like all of us, life can throw things into our path, which means that once again, we find ourselves facing the oh-so-daunting task of packing up all of those things that have managed to stay with us over the course of many years.

Why Finding Moving Boxes Feels Harder Than It Should Be

You'd think that after this question had been asked so many times, it would be obvious. But since it's a question we only ask infrequently, it's easy to forget... UNTIL you find yourself in that very situation once again.

Tyler Locals Share Where They Actually Find Boxes

I was surprised to hear from locals in Tyler about some of the places they recommend for finding moving boxes. Sure, we're all familiar with these places, and we've HEARD you might be able to get boxes, but it seems like it keeps changing. And different locations over different types of boxes.

Not All Boxes Are Created Equal

For some of us, we don't care. We just want some kind of a container in which to fling our possessions before we make the move. For others, we specifically seek out boxes of a certain size or boxes with handles, and so on. And when it comes to packing books or other heavier items, nothing compares to those nifty milk boxes with handles built into the sides.

A Quick Heads-Up Before You Go Box Hunting

Disclaimer: Call ahead to make sure you have the right times to pick up these boxes. And never illegally wander onto private property. After all, we don't want to end up moving to a place with bars on the windows. ;)

Read More: 12 Things To Do Around East Texas This Weekend – May 2

15 Tyler, Texas Spots to Find Moving Boxes

Whatever the case, here are 15 places recommended by Tyler locals to find the boxes you need before your next move:

Locals Share the Best Places to Find FREE Moving Boxes in Tyler, Texas Here are 15 places recommended by Tyler, Texas locals to find the boxes you need before your next move Gallery Credit: Tara Holley