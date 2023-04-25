Fish Without A License At Over 70 Texas Locations

Get our free mobile app

Spring is upon us and spending more time outdoors is something a lot of families are already doing and something the Texas Parks and Wildlife is encouraging and hoping to see more of. And one of the outdoor activities that the Texas Parks and Wildlife really likes to promote is fishing.

Personally, I really enjoy fishing and how relaxing it can be. And in and around Lubbock there are many places to fish at, including the Canyon Lakes system, Lake Alan Henry, and Buffalo Springs Lake. To fish at these and most places across Texas, you have to have a fishing license in order to fish. However, there are over 70 places in Texas where it is free to fish. In other words, you don't have to have a fishing license.

So where are these free spots to fish? In our Texas State Parks.

That's right! According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website the free fishing program is in place to help show more people the joys of fishing.

“Free Fishing in State Parks” is an effort to encourage both adults and youth to discover the excitement and joys of fishing. To encourage this, fishing licenses will not be required of anyone fishing within the boundaries of any state park.

While the fishing may be free. Other rules still apply.

All regulations except the license and stamp requirements will remain in effect. If an angler wishes to retain an oversized red drum that requires a trophy tag, he must purchase a fishing license, even if inside a State Park.

And remember this is for Texas State Parks, not city or county parks. Here is a map of Texas State Parks.

