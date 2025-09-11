The SURPRISINGLY Five Biggest Cities In Texas In 1875
Today, Texas boasts the second-highest population in the United States. Of course, 150 years ago, that was not the case. In the 1870s, the Lone Star State was still mostly unsettled and still considered the "Wild West."
After the Civil War, many American families began moving west, with hundreds of thousands of them choosing to settle down in present-day Texas.
The Biggest Cities In Texas In 1875
While today, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth are two of the fastest-growing and most populated cities in the country, back then, neither was even the most populated in Texas. The largest city in Texas only ranked #112 among all cities nationwide in 1870.
Today, Texas's population is estimated to be around 30,976,800, and with a growth rate of 1.80%, Texas ranks third nationally for population increase.
One hundred and fifty years ago, things were quite different here; however, Texas was still booming. The population in the 1870s of 818,579 was a 35.5% increase from the 1860s. That's major growth.
So, where were Texans living then? Let's take a look at The Biggest Cities In Texas 150 Years Ago, according to Stacker.
#7. Waco, McLennan County
Total population in 1875: 3,008 (#1,479 nationwide)
Male population: 1,539
Female population: 1,469
Child population, ages 5-18: 935
#6. Jefferson, Marion County
Total population in 1875: 4,190 (#738 nationwide)
Male population: 2,213
Female population: 1,977
Child population, ages 5-18: 1,126
#5. Austin, Travis County
Total population in 1875: 4,428 (#666 nationwide)
Male population: 2,256
Female population: 2,172
Child population, ages 5-18: 1,361
#4. Brownsville, Cameron County
Total population in 1875: 4,905 (#542 nationwide)
Male population: 2,475
Female population: 2,430
Child population, ages 5-18: 1,307
#3. Houston, Harris County
Total population in 1875: 9,382 (#205 nationwide)
Male population: 4,508
Female population: 4,874
Child population, ages 5-18: 2,671
#2. San Antonio, Bexar County
Total population in 1875: 12,256 (#136 nationwide)
Male population: 6,056
Female population: 6,200
Child population, ages 5-18: 4,274
#1. Galveston, Galveston County
Total population in 1875: 13,818 (#112 nationwide)
Male population: 7,035
Female population: 6,783
Child population, ages 5-18: 3,711