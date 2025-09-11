Today, Texas boasts the second-highest population in the United States. Of course, 150 years ago, that was not the case. In the 1870s, the Lone Star State was still mostly unsettled and still considered the "Wild West."

After the Civil War, many American families began moving west, with hundreds of thousands of them choosing to settle down in present-day Texas.

The Biggest Cities In Texas In 1875

While today, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth are two of the fastest-growing and most populated cities in the country, back then, neither was even the most populated in Texas. The largest city in Texas only ranked #112 among all cities nationwide in 1870.

Today, Texas's population is estimated to be around 30,976,800, and with a growth rate of 1.80%, Texas ranks third nationally for population increase.

One hundred and fifty years ago, things were quite different here; however, Texas was still booming. The population in the 1870s of 818,579 was a 35.5% increase from the 1860s. That's major growth.

So, where were Texans living then? Let's take a look at The Biggest Cities In Texas 150 Years Ago, according to Stacker.

#7. Waco, McLennan County

#7. Waco, McLennan County

Total population in 1875: 3,008 (#1,479 nationwide)

Male population: 1,539

Female population: 1,469

Child population, ages 5-18: 935

#6. Jefferson, Marion County

#6. Jefferson, Marion County

Total population in 1875: 4,190 (#738 nationwide)

Male population: 2,213

Female population: 1,977

Child population, ages 5-18: 1,126

#5. Austin, Travis County

#5. Austin, Travis County

Total population in 1875: 4,428 (#666 nationwide)

Male population: 2,256

Female population: 2,172

Child population, ages 5-18: 1,361

#4. Brownsville, Cameron County

#4. Brownsville, Cameron County

Total population in 1875: 4,905 (#542 nationwide)

Male population: 2,475

Female population: 2,430

Child population, ages 5-18: 1,307

#3. Houston, Harris County

#3. Houston, Harris County

Total population in 1875: 9,382 (#205 nationwide)

Male population: 4,508

Female population: 4,874

Child population, ages 5-18: 2,671

#2. San Antonio, Bexar County

#2. San Antonio, Bexar County

Total population in 1875: 12,256 (#136 nationwide)

Male population: 6,056

Female population: 6,200

Child population, ages 5-18: 4,274

#1. Galveston, Galveston County

#1. Galveston, Galveston County

Total population in 1875: 13,818 (#112 nationwide)

Male population: 7,035

Female population: 6,783

Child population, ages 5-18: 3,711