(Galveston, Texas) - When we come back from a fishing trip, there is going to be a story about a catch that's a tad bit fabricated. As proud as you are of the adventure, you've got to add a little drama to it, right?. It's all in good fun and makes for a good story around the campfire.

True fish stories have all the evidence to back it up. A Houston man has a true fish story to tell for the rest of his life. He was out in the gulf and reeled in a monster tuna that has now been certified as a state record.

Houston Man Catches 884 Pound Tuna

David L. Essingler of Houston is now in the Texas record books after catching an 884 pound tuna in the gulf (fox26houston.com). He caught the massive fish April 10, 2025. It has taken until now to verify the catch so his name can be added into the record books.

The tuna was caught off the Galveston coast. Once Essingler got back to the pier, he and his fishing buddies were able to weigh the fish. The final weight was 884 pounds, making it the heaviest tuna caught in the gulf.

READ MORE: It's Going to Be Harder to Get Your Hunting and Fishing License in Texas

You Can Submit a Record Catch to Texas Parks and Wildlife

Texas Parks and Wildlife is always looking for your catch. You'll need to weight the fish, take as many photos as possible, especially if it a catch and release, and then submit the information to Texas Parks and Wildlife. You can do that at tpwd.texas.gov.

READ MORE: This Beautiful, But Dangerous, Creature is Coming Ashore Along Texas Beaches

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