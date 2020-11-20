I'm no Grinch by any means but there are some Christmas songs that just don't exude the holiday spirit to me. The traditional Christmas songs are fine, it's the novelty songs that get on my nerves. Well, more like, these make me want to throw ornaments at the speaker.

These are my top five in Five Most Annoying Christmas Songs no particular order.

Santa Baby - This song has been been done over and over as some kind of sexy, cutesy tune. Every artist who takes a shot at this song tries to make it some kind of Marilyn Monroe impersonation and it just doesn't work.

All I Want For Christmas Is You - I'm gonna get an e-mail or two about this but I'm just not fond of this tune. Maybe it's just the silly wanting-love-as-a-present theme. Ugh.

Baby, It's Cold Outside - Am I the only person that thinks this song is just creepy? Then there's the disastrous version that Kelly Clarkson recorded in 2019 with John Legend.

Last Christmas - Just the fact that Wham! recorded a Christmas song deserves a face palm. And the fact that this song is about spending Christmas with your ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. The 80's were a confusing time.

Alvin and the Chipmunks Christmas Song - I love Alvin and the Chipmunks. It has always been one of my favorite cartoons. But this just doesn't work...at all.