(Tyler, Texas) - Hi. I'm Michael Gibson. I am a proud lifetime East Texan. I grew up in Lindale and graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. I lived in Tyler for about 20 years before moving back to Lindale a couple of years ago.

I'm proud to say that I listened to the very stations I work for growing up. I called into the DJs at the time to request songs or try to prank the jocks. I know East Texas and have seen it's growth and changes over my lifetime.

Truths We Must Accept About East Texas

When it comes to East Texas, there are certain truths we have to accept. One of those is that Friday nights during football season are spent at the local stadiums cheering on the home team. It's what we do and we love every minute of it.

We also know that Dallas is a city we visit on a Saturday every few months. Dallas is not where we live. We say we're a couple hours east of Dallas. It's easier for the uneducated to grasp where we're at.

READ MORE: Casey's to Continue its Takeover with New Stores in East Texas

Get our free mobile app

Comedian Josh Pray on East Texas

Josh Pray is a comedian who has hilarious takes on many different subjects. Find him on TikTok or Facebook and watch his videos. The dude is very funny and very entertaining.

In his newest video, he reveals his five reasons why East Texas is the best part of Texas. Football, land ownership and how we ain't soft make up three of those reasons. His take is hilarious because it is all the truth.

READ MORE: City of Tyler Reports That South Broadway No Longer a Top 100 Congested Road

Looking Back on Snowmageddon in East Texas 5 Years Ago Today Five years ago today, we were frozen in at our homes during Snowmageddon In East Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media