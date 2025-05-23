Texas summers are hot, it's humid, and damn that sun -- I swear Texas is closer to it than all those other states. So let's prepare this Memorial Day, as we begin our annual battle with these 110-degree heat indexes in Dallas, TX, and around the state.

If you're fair-skinned, like me, this information is very important. For those who don't have to worry about shielding their pasty skin from the sun like my wife and all three of my daughters, keep reading too, it's still important for you.

Five Spots Texans Forget To Put Sunscreen on

The sun is vital to life, but overexposure can be very bad for you. When it comes to applying sunscreen, most of us remember our chest, shoulders, back, and man thighs (short-short enthusiasts), just don't forget to slop some on these body parts too:

These are among the places that people most often forget to apply sunscreen, says dermatologist Jennifer Lucas, MD. “Common places people miss are going to be the ears, your eyelids, your lips, your scalp, the top of your feet or places near the edges of clothing, such as straps,” Dr. Lucas says.

It's also important to remember that one application is not always enough. Without proper reapplication, you still run the risk of painful sunburns, skin damage, early aging, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

So how often do you need to reapply?

"Generally, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. If you work indoors and sit away from windows, you may not need a second application. According to Hopkins Medicine."

Have a great summer. Stay cool!