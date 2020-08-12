FL Girl’s Mother Shot, Killed During First Day Of School As Teacher Watches

A 10-year-old girl was excited to start her first day of school during the COVID-19 pandemic via Zoom when tragedy struck.

According to authorities in Martin County, Florida, the girl's mother was confronted by her ex-boyfriend who began arguing with her. The woman, 32-year-old Maribel Rosado-Morales was then shot multiple times in front of her four children and their two cousins.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder spoke with local news outlets during a press conference saying that the argument between the two began about an online video. After the shooting, the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Donald Williams fled the house on a bicycle.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old's teacher witnessed the encounter as she prepared to start the Zoom class.

"The teacher's online — I've never done a Zoom with children, so I'm picturing there's other children on — and the teacher can see the children," Sheriff Snyder told CBS 12 News, adding that she "heard a commotion, heard profanity, realized it was some sort of domestic altercation.”

"The teacher said she mutes her button [so] nobody has to hear it, and then she sees the 10-year-old put her hands up to her ears," Sheriff Snyder said.

The teacher reportedly saw nothing past that point because the child's screen goes black. Authorities say that a bullet stuck the computer.

No children were hurt in the shooting.

Williams was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder.

According to Sheriff Snyder, Rosado-Morales had recently been released from jail after being arrested on domestic violence charges several months ago. The victim in that case was Williams.

The gun Williams used to kill Rosado-Morales was also reported stolen during a recent car break-in.