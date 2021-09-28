More Burn Bans Issued for East Texas, But Heavy Rain is Expected

On Tuesday, September 28, the following happened in Deep East Texas:

Two more counties issued burn bans (Trinity and Rusk Counties)

Rain gauges near the south end of Toledo Bend Reservoir received nearly 9 inches of rain.

Welcome to weather in the Pineywoods.

First, the dry...

It has been a dry September across Deep East Texas. Even the last part of August was relatively dry. So, it should come as no surprise that several area counties are under burn bans. Henderson, Houston, Walker and Madison Counties have been under burn bans for at least a week, while the aforementioned Trinity and Rusk Counties just added themselves to that list.

Now, the wet...

However, increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and a slow moving trough coming from the west will cause a good portion of the Lone Star State to have significant downpours through Sunday. Just how much of this much-needed rain will we get in the Pineywoods? Depends on who you ask, and even then, exceptions can happen. We saw that today with storms around the Toledo Bend Area. Rainfall amounts anywhere from 2-9 inches caused Flash Flood Warnings to be issued for Newton County and several parishes in Louisiana.

How much rain will we get?

Most weather models are predicting that the Lufkin/Nacogdoches vicinity should see anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain through Sunday. A strong thunderstorm or two may be included, but as of now, no severe weather is expected. Higher rainfall amounts are predicted along the upper Texas coastline and across the Texas Hill Country. Flash flooding is a real possibility in the next several days in the hills west of Austin and north of San Antonio.

Are we going to get fall-like weather again soon?

The increased cloud coverage will keep our highs in the 80's for the most part, but it will remain humid. No Fall-like cold front is expected any time soon to blow out the stickiness and bring in cool, dry air.

Hopefully, we'll get some of that rain, but all in timely measure, not like the morning-long deluge that happened around Toledo Bend today. As always, make sure that you've downloaded our free KICKS 105 App for weather updates to be sent to your phone.

