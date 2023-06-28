Train Derailment In Marshall, TX Causes Street Closure

America Has A Serious Infrastructure Problem But We're Too Worried About "Other" Stuff.

I enjoy taking the train from East Texas especially out of Mineola and I've written about this before. I'm probably going to take the train back to Central Texas over the upcoming 4th of July weekend but it seems like every day in America, you hear news of "train derailments" which are on the rise and East Texas is not immune.

The City Of Marshall Is Reporting A Train Derailment

According to a post from the City Of Marshall's Facebook page, a train derailed in the early morning hours Wednesday. The derailment included eight freight cars on the side north of the Amtrak depot, and Evans Street has been closed as a result.

Thankfully, No Injuries Or Environmental Issues Were Reported.

While this train derailment seems to be pretty minor, a quick Google search and you'll find that this is happening almost daily in America which points to our nation's desperate need to upgrade its roads and railways.

According To The National League Of Cities, over a thousand derailments are happening each year in the U.S.

Statistics by the NLC show that every day in the U.S., an average of three trains derail with as many as half potentially carrying hazardous substances.

Congress is now getting involved after passing the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023 which includes a number of key steps to help ensure rail safety for all Americans, including enhancing safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials, preventing wheel bearing failures, supporting communities impacted by rail disasters, and more.

