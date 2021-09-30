Officials Ask for Public’s Aid in Locating Missing East Texas Man

The Texas Department of Public Safety, at the request of the Longview Police Department, has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Longview, Texas man.

Authorities are trying to locate Jerry La Fayette Marlar who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Marlar is described as a White male, 76 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches in height and weighing around 195 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Marlar was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt.

The senior citizen was last seen at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 29 near the 1000 block of Turner Drive in Longview. This is located near CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital. Marlar was last seen driving a gray 2021 Lexus RX-450 with Texas license plate JTM4186. No reports were issued as to where Marlar might be headed.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety. If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

Wandering impacts families and caregivers statewide, affecting those who suffer with various mental conditions, to include Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. The state's Silver Alert program was created by Texas legislation in 2007, designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Those reporting a missing senior citizen or person with impairment must satisfy several criteria, including physician document, before a Silver Alert is issued and information released to statewide media.