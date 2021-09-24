Florida Georgia Line have dropped a surprise music video for “Always Gonna Love You,” a ballad from their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On.

The emotional clip, directed by the duo’s longtime collaborator TK McKamy, follows a dad as he drops his daughter off at her home and reflects on their time spent together. The young girl’s mother invites him in, and they embrace, presumably back together after some time apart.

The music video also includes interstitial clips of FGL performing the song in front of a stark background, but the blissful scenes of the male lead spending time with his daughter tell a heartwarming love story of redemption and convey a poignant message about the strength of family.

Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley co-wrote “Always Gonna Love You” alongside Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder and Michael Hardy. The duo released Life Rolls On in February.

FGL recently cancelled their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, which was set to kick off in Atlanta on Friday (Sept. 24), citing concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In November, they'll compete for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

