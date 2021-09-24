Ten Places You Can Get Good Gumbo In Tyler

Fall is here and everybody is pulling the hoodies and the long sleeves out of the closet as we get a breather from the Texas heat....oh don't get it twisted, we got a few more HOT days left so enjoy it while you can.

Anyway, as a born and raised Louisiana dude who has been in Texas for about 20 years now, the fall months mean fairs, football and halloween fun, it also means its GUMBO season chief.

Let me be clear, you can get gumbo year round but it just hits better on the first day of fall. The temps drop and a HEAVY big bowl of gumbo just does ones soul good my friends, one of the main reasons its served year round in the first place, just in case.

My Louisiana kinfolk will argue that it doesn't matter what time of the year it is, gumbo will be devoured, and they are right, but when you're not surrounded by the culture of it as much (not to mention a HIGH VOLUME OF IMITATORS) you do the best you can. But for real, eat a hot bowl of gumbo and then step into this Texas humidity in July then get back to me on whether or not it was a good idea.

My bad, let me get to the gist of this post. If you live in Tyler, you don't have to make a run for the border (the Louisiana border that is, relax) to find good gumbo. It's not gonna be exactly how ya maw maw or ya mamanem make it so relax okay.

Here's what folks in Tyler say is the best places to score gumbo in the city based on online reviews.

Ten Places You Can Find Good Gumbo In Tyler Here's where folks in Tyler recommend you find a good hot bowl of Louisiana Gold.

Catch Me If You Can Southern Creole StrEATery