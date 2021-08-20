Florida Georgia Line have canceled their entire fall tour. The 2021 I Love My Country Tour was set to begin in Atlanta on Sept. 24 and feature opening acts Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and more, but COVID-19 has changed that.

A press release cites the rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the cancelation. While several country artists have canceled select shows, this marks one of the first full-scale tour cancelations of the fall touring season. Garth Brooks shut down his tour for 2021, but that included just five stadium tour stops through October.

The response from artists as the Delta variant sweeps the country has been varied — several have taken the initiative to insist upon full vaccination, or proof of a negative test, to attend shows, while others have sounded off against these measures. Leading promoter Live Nation set a new policy, effective Oct. 4, which requires full vaccination or proof of a negative test to enter shows they present. AEG Presents is requiring full vaccination status.

Nationwide, the CDC reported on Monday (Aug. 16) that the current seven-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 cases increased by 19.9 percent from the previous seven-day moving average. Current rates are similar to the rates seen in late January and early February — up more than five times from the 12-month low in late June 2021.

Both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line have previously tested positive for COVID-19, both in 2020.

Canceled Florida Georgia Line 2021 I Love My Country Tour Dates:

Sept. 24 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 26 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Oct. 1 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 7 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 8 -- Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 9 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Oct. 14 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 15 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Oct. 16 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 23 -- Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 28 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 29 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 30 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 4 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Nov. 5 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Nov. 6 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Nov. 7 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Nov. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Nov. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Nov. 13 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Nov. 16 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 19 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 20 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena