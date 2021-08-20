Vehicle Of Missing Marshall Woman Found In Lake

ORIGINAL STORY:

Marshall Police are asking for your help in helping them find a missing woman who hasn't been seen early Monday morning. We are all hoping for the best so let's help them reunite this person with their family.

According to a post on Marshall Police Department's Facebook page, 24 year old Rhaya Hicks of Marshall was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Rd. at approximately 3:30am early Monday morning. Hicks was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday morning.

Marshall Police Department

The post went on to add that she was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. Ms. Hicks was wearing a white, pink and blue two-piece bathing suit.

Marshall Police Department

Anyone with any information about Ms. Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

UPDATE:

According to the Marshall Messenger, Ms. Hicks vehicle was found submerged in Shadowood Lake by authorities at around 3 p.m. Thursday. Officials were still on site late Thursday night working to recover the vehicle.

The vehicle was discovered after Marshall PD investigators reviewed the security camera video from Sunday evening showing the vehicle driving into the Shadowood area but not leaving the Shadowood area later that evening.

While authorities have yet to confirm the whereabouts of Ms. Hicks, police believe that she may have been involved in an accident.

The search was a combined effort of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas game wardens and Longview fire and rescue scuba diving team.

HELP: These 28 Teen Girls Went Missing In June In Texas Take a moment and look. Do you recognize any of them? Do you recognize their last names? Maybe they're a family friend, or the best friend of your daughter, or the daughter of a member of your church small group. They matter.