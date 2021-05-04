Florida Teen and Mom Facing Prison for Rigged Homecoming Votes

Florida is never shy on the amazing crime stories, with the exception of yesterday's Santa hat bus thief in Louisiana. Emily Grover, 18, and her mother Laura Carroll, 50, allegedly made their way into the school district's network to manipulate the votes for homecoming court at Emily's school. At the time of the allegations, Emily was a minor and attending school in the Escambia County School District.

Now, the duo weren't some crazy computer hackers. Mother, Laura, is actually an assistant principal at an elementary school within the same district. With that inside info, the pair were able to allegedly use student accounts to vote for Emily for homecoming court for the 2020 election. The district got wise after they noticed over 100 votes being cast for Emily from the same IP address using a virtual voting system called Election Runner.

If that wasn't enough, Emily apparently ran her mouth at school that they were using her mother's access to get the votes put in. Court documents showed that allegations of Emily even using her mother's access into the school's system to check her grades and other student's grades, as well.

Since Emily is now 18, she will be prosecuted as an adult along with her mother. The mother and daughter duo are facing charges of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices; unlawful use of a two-way communications device, criminal use of personally identifiable information, and conspiracy. Max sentence for these charges could be 16 years in prison. They are both currently out on bond.